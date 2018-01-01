Welcome to Lhuentse
There is little to see in Lhuentse and there's no actual village here, but the dzong is one of the most picturesque in Bhutan. Just above the dzong is a dratshang (college) built to house the monastic community, while the hillsides are dotted with quarters for government officials who have been posted to this remote area where housing is scarce.
It's worth driving up to the Royal Guest House for views of the dzong and the snow peaks at the head of the Kuri Chhu valley. The peak at the head of the valley to the northwest of the guesthouse is Sheri Nyung.
As you leave Lhuentse for Mongar, look out for the ancient ruined bridge down in the valley a couple of kilometres below, just before the bend in the river.