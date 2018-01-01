Xunantunich Cave Tubing and Zip line Adventure from San Ignacio

The Zip Line Adventure consists of 8 Zip Line Platforms each strategically located within the Rainforest canopy. Double cables (each capable of withstanding 2, 000 pounds of weight, the requirement for this tour truly has nothing to do with weight but with the size of the safety equipment) are used for the ultimate safety.The walk to the beginning of the first Cave Entrance is a natural gentle 30 to 40-minute stroll through the beautiful Belizean Rainforest. Your guide will take you through two dry caves where many stalagmites and stalactites can be admired along the way.The Xunantunich Maya Ruins are by far the ruins with the most archeological importance in the country of Belize. Situated in the tropical rainforest the Temples of Xunantunich are West of Belize City close to the Guatemalan border in the beautiful Cayo District.