For those looking to kick it on the soft white sand and in the docile sea, tropical cocktail in hand, surrounded by like-minded travelers, Koko King reigns supreme. It's an all-in-one sort of beach party, with a fully stocked bar, a tasty Caribbean restaurant and a plethora of beach games and water toys – you can easily spend all day here.

Arriving involves a quick ferry trip (complimentary if you spend BZ$20 at the beach, which you prove with a wristband) or self-guided kayaking, paddleboarding or swimming adventure across the Split. If you get here early, it's worthwhile to rent a swing bed (BZ$50) or a shaded spot behind the beds (BZ$25). For true Koko King diehards, on-site We'Yu Boutique Hotel (rooms from BZ$200) opened in late 2018, which comes in handy when the place throws its famous full-moon parties.