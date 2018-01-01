Welcome to Northern Cays
If you imagined stringing up a hammock on a deserted beach, there is an outer atoll with your name on it. Pining to be pampered? You can choose from an ever-growing glut of ritzy resorts on Ambergris Caye. San Pedro is prime for dancing the night away to a reggae beat, while Caye Caulker moves at a slower pace.
But the islands are only the beginning: the northern cays' richest resource lies below the surface of the sea. Only a few miles offshore, the barrier reef runs for 80 miles, offering unparalleled opportunities to explore canyons and coral, to face off with nurse sharks and stingrays, and to swim with schools of fish painted every color of the palette.
Belize Snuba Adventure Tour from Ambergris Caye
Your tour starts with a short ride to a designated SNUBA site – either Mexico Rocks or Hol Chan Marine Reserve (your choice). Once you arrive, learn how to SNUBA with a 15-minute safety and orientation session from your expert guide. You don’t need lengthy training or diving certification to enjoy this experience! Simply breathe through a regulator attached to a tank above the water by a long hose. When you’re ready, descend to a maximum depth of 20 feet (6 meters) while breathing easily underwater. You’ll be amazed by the pristine surroundings as you discover an abundance of marine life in the clear turquoise waters of the Caribbean! If you’re at Mexico Rocks, located midway between Ambergris Caye and its barrier reef, you’ll explore a shallow area of colorful patch reefs and sea grass beds. Or, at Hol Chan Marine Reserve, discover a small channel and protected coral reef with a plentiful variety of tropical reef fish such as snappers, jacks and groupers. Your tour ends with boat transport back to your hotel (additional fuel surcharges may apply).
Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Shark Ray Alley Tour from San Pedro
This half-day tour departs at 8:30 am finishing at 12 pm, or if your start time is at 1:30 pm, your tour will finish around 5 pm. Tour begins in San Pedro Town at the pier in front of Blue Tang Inn hotel, where you will get ready for the sailing tour.The first snorkel stop at Hol Chan Marine Reserve will take you along the reef for 45 minutes. The second stop is at the Shark Ray Alley to view friendly nurse sharks and stingrays. After the second stop, you'll enjoy a cool refreshment and relaxing sail back to the original meeting point on Ambergris Caye in San Pedro Town. Tour includes the park fee, sailing tour, snorkel gear rental and sodas and water.
Belize Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Shark Ray Alley Snorkel Tour
Step aboard a motorboat for a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer), 15-minute ride to Hol Chan Marine Reserve (Maya for ‘Little Channel’), the first marine reserve established in Central America. Explore the shallow reef of this channel as you snorkel the crystalline waters of the Caribbean. Since the area has protected status and three ecological zones, you’ll find healthy coral and sea-grass beds supporting 160 different species of fish, including large schools of reef fish like groupers, jacks and snappers. Next, head south to your second snorkel stop, Shark Ray Alley, where you’ll see stingrays softly fanning the water with their 2- to 4-foot (.6- to 1.2-meter) wingspans. Watch the curious but gentle brown nurse sharks swim below! After your encounter with these amazing creatures of the sea, you’ll hop back aboard the boat and return to your hotel.
Hol Chan Marine Park, Shark Ray Alley, and Caye Caulker Tour
This full-day tour departs at 8:30am and finishing at 5:00pm.Tour begins in San Pedro Town at the pier in front of Blue Tang Inn hotel, where we will get ready for the sailing tour.It includes the first snorkel stop at Hol Chan Marine Reserve for a snorkel along the reef.The second stop is at the Shark Ray Alley to view friendly nurse sharks and stingrays.After the second stop, you'll stop at Caye Caulker for two hours at leisure for lunch and shopping.On the way back you can enjoy a cool refreshment and a relaxing sail back to the original meeting point on Ambergris Caye in San Pedro Town.Tour includes the park fee, sailing tour, snorkel gear rental, water, sodas, Belikin Beer, rum punch and fruit.
New River and Lamanai Maya Ruins Air Tour from Ambergris Caye
Start this full-day air tour with a short 15-minute flight from the San Pedro Ambergris Caye Airstrip to Belize City. Relax on a scenic and informative 1-hour ride along the Northern Highway as you make your way to your first stop. When you arrive with your guide at Lamanai Landings, enjoy light refreshments before boarding a riverboat for your sightseeing cruise on Belize’s New River (Rio Nuevo). As you pass small creeks and tributaries, keep an eye out for raptors such as great black hawks, kite birds and falcons, as well as herons, Jabiru storks and jacanas – dainty tropical birds that stride across the lily pads. Your guide may point out the spider monkeys that inhabit the broadleaf forest overhead, as well as crocodiles basking on sunny riverbanks. From the entrance to the New River Lagoon, the largest body of fresh water in Belize, catch a breathtaking sight of the majestic temple ruins of Lamanai (Maya for ‘Submerged Crocodile’), nestled into 2 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) of the surrounding forest. Then, hop off your boat and gather at the museum to see original artifacts and learn more about this ancient Maya city – the largest and oldest in Belize. As you walk around the Mayan ruins, you’ll encounter plazas and temples like Mask Temple, which dates back to 450 AD and is the smallest of three excavated main temples. Here, two 13-foot (4-meter) stone faces adorn each side. At the Stela Temple you’ll also see a stone monument depicting the Maya ruler Lord Smoking Shell in ceremonial dress. Next, visit the Jaguar Temple, where a jade mask and jewelry were excavated, and pass the ceremonial ball court before ascending the High Temple, which rises 100 feet (33 meters) with spectacular panoramic views from its top. Listen to birdsong and the hooting of howler monkeys echoing among the strangler figs and vines. On your way back to the New River Lagoon, your guide will point out medicinal flora such as the copal and ramon trees used by the Mayas. After returning by riverboat to Lamanai Landings, relax for a Belizean lunch at the Smoky Mermaid II, a restaurant located along the banks of the New River in Orange Walk. Afterward, return to Belize City by coach for your flight back to Ambergris Caye.
Zipline and Caves Branch River Tubing from Ambergris Caye
Begin your full-day adventure with a 15-minute flight to Belize City from the San Pedro Ambergris Caye Airstrip! Then, relax on a 1-hour drive along Belize’s Western Highway to Caves Branch Outpost, located in the Nohoch Che'en Caves Branch Archeological Reserve. When you arrive, prepare for your zipline and cave-tubing adventure! First, get an instructional safety briefing from an expert guide and try on your equipment – including harness and hardhat. Then, climb up to your first zipline, secured to a platform high up in a hardwood tree, and look out across the tropical forest canopy. Your spectacular view includes palm fronds and a scenic backdrop of karst limestone cliffs. When you feel ready, take a thrilling leap and propel yourself by the overhead cable across the first 150 feet (46 meters)! When you arrive at the next platform, you’ll be excited to take off again and continue gliding gracefully between treetops. With six more ziplines to go, each ranging in length from 200 to 600 feet (61 to 182 meters), you’ll feel like you’re flying! After the final stretch, exchange your zipline gear for cave-tubing equipment, including a hardhat with headlamp, and follow your guide down a nature trail. Along the way, learn about the herbs, roots and medicinal plants the Maya used for ancient remedies. Your guide will point out the sounds and sightings of various bird species as well. You’ll arrive at the entrance tunnel to an ancient, underground cave system. Here, the Caves Branch River winds through caverns the Maya once occupied, called Xibalba – the underworld – in Mayan mythology. After a safety briefing and instructions on proper cave exploration from your guide, you’ll be ready to float along the gentle currents. Sit back on your own inflated inner tube and enjoy drifting through the beautiful caves, where stalagmites and stalactites and other crystal-like formations have developed over time. You’ll surface into the sunlight before submerging into another cave; your cave journey ends in the open river with the rest of your group floating on their tubes. Your adventure at Caves Branch Outpost ends with a buffet lunch at the Canopy Café (including juice or iced tea), before transport back to Belize City for your return flight to Ambergris Caye.