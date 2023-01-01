Baugnez 44

On 17 December 1944, American and SS troop columns met fatefully at the Baugnez crossroads, 4km southeast of Malmédy. Some 84 captured GIs were shot on the spot in what became known as the 'Malmédy Massacre'. The site now hosts a fascinating, high-tech museum full of WWII uniforms, models and hardware plus the balaclava worn by the perpetrating German commander, Joachim Peiper, during his war crimes trial.

The hour-long, multistop audio guide is highly detailed, with many insightful human accounts, and there’s an excellent 25-minute film (the English version starts on each hour). The two sensory experiences in darkened rooms are a nice try but are slightly underwhelming. The museum is built into the rear of the Five Points Brasserie.