Welcome to Rangpur

Far from the chaos and commotion of southern Bangladesh, Rangpur in the north is a small divisional headquarter town with tree-lined streets, Raj-era bungalows, the splendid Carmichael College and the majestic Tajhat Palace – arguably one of the country's most imposing rajbaris. It’s also possible to visit some fascinating river chars (sandbanks that double as residential or agricultural land) from here. The beautiful Kantanagar Temple and the town of Dinajpur are also within range, and make a good local itinerary in conjunction with Rangpur.