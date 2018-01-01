Welcome to Rajshahi
The Padma's riverbank affords pleasant views. In the late afternoon, a carnival-like atmosphere pervades with people strolling and chatting, children playing and vendors selling tea, ice cream and other snacks.
Looking across the vast flood plain, you will see India (the border is about 2km beyond the opposite bank), where the river is called the Ganges. In the dry season, it's sometimes possible to walk across the riverbed, which aids the thriving smuggling trade along the border. Boats will take you for a river ride (Tk 20), but it's advisable not to set foot on the other bank (Sona Masjid is the nearest official border crossing).
Private Tour: Rajshahi Day Tour of Bagha Mosque and Puthia Temple Complex
Take a private full-day tour of Rajshahi to get to know the Bagha Mosque, the Puthia Temple Complex and its incredible history in more detail. This popular 10-hour tour includes transportation, a personal driver and an English-speaking guide throughout the day. Following a hotel pick-up from Rajshahi at 8am, your first stop will be the Bagha Mosque. This is a great historical place in Bangladesh. It has a wonderful architectural style. The Bagha Mosque was built on the western bank of a fairly large tank within a brick-walled compound, 48.77 square meters. The inscription on top of the mosque states that the mosque was constructed by Sultan Nusrat Shah in 1932 A.D. Initially, its roof was over 10 domes but later those disintegrated. The mosque was constructed with brick and stone plinth. An earthquake in 1897 destroyed all the domes. Next, you’ll head to the Puthia Temple Complex. The Puthia Temple Complex has the largest number of historic temples in Bangladesh. The temples were built by Hindu Zamindars Rajas of the Puthia Raj family who were notable philanthropists of Rajshahi. The temples have been built in terracotta in a variety of styles combining the typical Jor-bangla architecture with other influences. The Rajbari or Palace of the Raja of Puthia and the Dol Mancha are part of the complex. The temples are laid out around a lake with a sprawling lawn. Here, you’ll discover the authentic craftsmanship in the temples such as the Shiva Temple, the Jagannath Temple, the Dol Mandir, the Govinda Temple, the Royal Palace and the Bara Ahnik Mandir. After lunch at a local restaurant, you will continue to the Natore Royal Palace, also known as the Natore Rajbari, a prominent royal palace in Natore. It was the residence and seat of the Rajshahi Raj family of zamindars. The famous Queen Rani Bhabani lived here and after the death of her husband expanded both the estate and the palace. At approximately 6pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in Rajshahi where your tour will end.
Private Tour: Rajshahi Day Tour of Chhoto Sona Mosque and Varendra Research Museum
You will be picked up from your hotel in Rajshahi at 8am and transferred to your first stop Chhoto Sona Mosque which is the main attraction of this area. The mosque was built during the reign of Sultan Hussain Shah. The mosque is one of the best-preserved sultana monuments under protection by the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Governments of Bangladesh. The gilding that gave the building its name does not exist anymore. The mosque premise, which covers an area of 42m from East to West by 43.5m from North to South, was originally surrounded by an outer wall (now restored) with a gateway in the middle of the East side. Next, you’ll head to some other historic buildings such as the Toha Khana, a complex including a hammamkhana, a three-domed mosque and the tomb of Shah Neamotullah Wali, Dharash Bari Mosque, Dharash Bari or Madrasa -- the earliest madrasa in Bangladesh, Chamachika mosque. After lunch at a local restaurant, you will continue to the Varendra Research Museum. This gem of a museum is tucked away in an unassuming building on a quiet street. Founded in 1910 with the support of the Maharaja of Dighapatia, it is managed by Rajshahi University and is the oldest museum in the country. Inside is a fantastic collection of relics spanning from the earliest civilization of Mohenjodaro in Pakistan to local archaeological excavation sites. Enjoy the sculpture galleries, with figurines of Hindu gods, goddesses and mythical characters. The collection of Islamic artifacts from the medieval era, comprising weapons, ensembles, daily objects and a number of ornate hand-written copies of the Quran, is simply stunning. The building itself is a curious mix of British and Hindu architectural styles. At approximately 6pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in Rajshahi where the tour will end.
4-Day Bangladesh World Heritage Tour: North Bengal
Day 1: Following hotel pick up by your English speaking guide at 7am from Dhaka hotel you’ll start for Navaratna Temple at Hatikumrul. A unique archaeological treasure was constructed during the reign of Nawab Murshidkuli Khan (1704-1720 A.D.).After lunch you'll proceed to Behula Lakshindar Basor Ghor.It is considered the oldest archaeological site of our country.Then you’ll visit the Mahasthangarh which is the oldest archaeological site in Bangladesh.It dates back to 700 BCE and the earliest urban archaeological site so far discovered in Bangladesh.After visiting Govinda Bhita transfer to Dinajpur hotel for overnight stay. Day 2: After breakfast at 8am your first stop will be Ramsagar National Park and Ramsagar Lake which is the biggest excavated pond of Bangladesh.King Ramnath excavated this pond during the reign of Nawab Alivardi Khan.This pond was excavated to remove the scarcity of water of the local inhabitants.Next, you'll proceed to Kantajew Temple.The most ornate among the late medieval Hindu temples of Bangladesh Kantajew Temple was built by Maharaja Pran Nath in 1752.Head over to Nayabad Mosque.The mosque was constructed in 1793 AD during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II.After lunch start for Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur.Visit Somapur Mahavihara which was once a renowned intellectual centre until its demise in the 12th Century AD.By evening transfer to Bogra hotel for overnight stay.Day 3: After breakfast at 8am start for Kusumba Mosque at Naogaon.This mosque is one of the best preserved ancient monuments of Bangladesh.According to an inscription it was erected by a patron Sulayman in 1558 during the reign of Ghiyath al-Din Bahadur Shah.After lunch start for Chhoto Sona Mosque in Chapai Nawabganj.At the reign of Sultan Hossain Shah (1493-1519),this Mosque was built by Wali Muhammad son. Then visit Tahkhana Complex, Tohakhana Masjid.After visiting Darasbari Mosque and Chika Mosque transfer to Rajshahi hotel for overnight stay.Day 4: After breakfast at 8am visit Varendra Research Museum.This was the first museum of Bangladesh.This museum has a rich and ancient collection,almost three thousands of objects of Paharpur,Mohasthangar and Mohenjodaro and also of 16th to 19th century A.D.Next you'll start for Puthia Temple Complex.Here you’ll visit The Shiva Temple,Jagannath Temple,Dol Mandir,The Puthia Rajbari or Palace of the Raja of Puthia,Pancharatna Gobinda Temple and Bara Ahnik Mandir.After lunch start for Bagha Mosque.It is the Shahi (grand) mosque of Bagha,the most beautifully decorated mosque built in the independent sultanate period of Bengal by Nasrat Shah,the Sultan of independent Bengal,in 1523-24,the mosque is well known for its depiction on the banknote of fifty taka.By evening you’ll start for Dhaka.At approximately 11.00 pm, we'll drop off you at your Dhaka hotel where the tour will end.