Welcome to Pabna

Of less appeal to travellers than the neighbouring divisional towns of Natore and Puthia (or even Kushtia in nearby Jessore), Pabna has a couple of elegant old buildings, a very unusual Hindu temple and two well-known rajbaris that make a quick stop worthwhile. The town itself is driven by tasteless aesthetics and a mercantile mindset, and owing to a fairly concentrated population, is crowded and chaotic.