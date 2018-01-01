Private Tour: Mahasthangarh and Paharpur Historical Day Tour in Bogra

Pickup from your hotel in Bogra at 8:00 am and make your first stop at the Mahasthangarh, one of the earliest urban archaeological site discovered in Bangladesh. Mahasthangarh is one of the earliest urban archaeological sites so far discovered in Bangladesh. The village Mahasthan in Shibganj thana of Bogra District contains the remains of an ancient city which was called Pundranagara or Paundravardhanapura in the territory of Pundravardhana. A limestone slab bearing six lines in Prakrit in Brahmi script, discovered in 1931, dates Mahasthangarh to at least the 3rd century BC. The fortified area was in use till the 18th century AD. Next, head to explore a large number of monuments, mounds and water reservoirs including Govinda Bhita Hindu Temple, Gokul Medh, Behula Lakshindar Basor Ghor, and Vasu Bihar that have been excavated over last few decades. After lunch at a local restaurant in Joypurhat, continue to the Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara in Paharpur that was once the biggest Buddhist monastery in south Himalayas. It is also one of two UNESCO World Heritage sites in Bangladesh as well as one of the most important archaeological sites in Bangladesh. The Somapura Mahavihara, as the Buddhist Vihara in Paharpur was known, was once a renowned intellectual center until its demise in the 12th century. The monastery is known for its unique design because it was influenced by cultures as far away as Java, where Indonesia is located now, Burma and Cambodia. En-route stop by the Paharpur Museum and then you'll be transferred back to your hotel in Bogra where the tour concludes.