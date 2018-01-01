4-Day Bangladesh World Heritage Tour: North Bengal

Day 1: Following hotel pick up by your English speaking guide at 7am from Dhaka hotel you’ll start for Navaratna Temple at Hatikumrul. A unique archaeological treasure was constructed during the reign of Nawab Murshidkuli Khan (1704-1720 A.D.).After lunch you'll proceed to Behula Lakshindar Basor Ghor.It is considered the oldest archaeological site of our country.Then you’ll visit the Mahasthangarh which is the oldest archaeological site in Bangladesh.It dates back to 700 BCE and the earliest urban archaeological site so far discovered in Bangladesh.After visiting Govinda Bhita transfer to Dinajpur hotel for overnight stay. Day 2: After breakfast at 8am your first stop will be Ramsagar National Park and Ramsagar Lake which is the biggest excavated pond of Bangladesh.King Ramnath excavated this pond during the reign of Nawab Alivardi Khan.This pond was excavated to remove the scarcity of water of the local inhabitants.Next, you'll proceed to Kantajew Temple.The most ornate among the late medieval Hindu temples of Bangladesh Kantajew Temple was built by Maharaja Pran Nath in 1752.Head over to Nayabad Mosque.The mosque was constructed in 1793 AD during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II.After lunch start for Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur.Visit Somapur Mahavihara which was once a renowned intellectual centre until its demise in the 12th Century AD.By evening transfer to Bogra hotel for overnight stay.Day 3: After breakfast at 8am start for Kusumba Mosque at Naogaon.This mosque is one of the best preserved ancient monuments of Bangladesh.According to an inscription it was erected by a patron Sulayman in 1558 during the reign of Ghiyath al-Din Bahadur Shah.After lunch start for Chhoto Sona Mosque in Chapai Nawabganj.At the reign of Sultan Hossain Shah (1493-1519),this Mosque was built by Wali Muhammad son. Then visit Tahkhana Complex, Tohakhana Masjid.After visiting Darasbari Mosque and Chika Mosque transfer to Rajshahi hotel for overnight stay.Day 4: After breakfast at 8am visit Varendra Research Museum.This was the first museum of Bangladesh.This museum has a rich and ancient collection,almost three thousands of objects of Paharpur,Mohasthangar and Mohenjodaro and also of 16th to 19th century A.D.Next you'll start for Puthia Temple Complex.Here you’ll visit The Shiva Temple,Jagannath Temple,Dol Mandir,The Puthia Rajbari or Palace of the Raja of Puthia,Pancharatna Gobinda Temple and Bara Ahnik Mandir.After lunch start for Bagha Mosque.It is the Shahi (grand) mosque of Bagha,the most beautifully decorated mosque built in the independent sultanate period of Bengal by Nasrat Shah,the Sultan of independent Bengal,in 1523-24,the mosque is well known for its depiction on the banknote of fifty taka.By evening you’ll start for Dhaka.At approximately 11.00 pm, we'll drop off you at your Dhaka hotel where the tour will end.