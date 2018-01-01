Welcome to Dinajpur
Security has been a growing concern in and around Dinajpur following a bomb blast in November 2015 and deadly communal violence in early 2016. Be sure to check the latest travel advisories for the area before visiting.
Dinajpur activities
Private Tour: Dinajpur Day Tour of Kantajew Temple and Tajhat Palace
You will be picked up from your hotel in Dinajpur at 8:00 am and transferred to your first stop - Tajhat Palace. Explore this majestic architectural masterpiece that is 76 meters long and two stories high. Next, head to the Kantajew Temple, also known as Kantaji Temple, an 18th century brick temple of Hindus, situated in the village of Kantanagar. It is a unique example of the temple architecture of terra cotta (terracotta) art in the subcontinent. This temple used to be known for its nine ornamental spires, but they were destroyed by the destructive earthquake of 1897. In the early 20th century Maharaja Girijanath Bahadur restored the temple except for the missing nine spires. Learn the fascinating history from your guide while witnessing this historical architecture. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant and afterwards visit Nayabad Mosque constructed at 1793 AD in the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II. There are about 104 terracotta plaques rectangular in shape, used in the surface decoration of the mosque walls. The platform of the mosque is enclosed by a low brick wall with only one access from the east and some tombs were found on either side of the mosque. Continue to visit Ramsagar National Park and Ramsagar Lake. The Ramsagar Lake area with abundant flora and fauna is a popular picnic spot especially for the locals. The water reservoir was built between 1750 and 1755 to provide local inhabitants with safe drinking water and its construction was initiated by Raja Ram Nath and some 1.5 million laborers worked on the project. During the migration season, the lake is a stop-over for innumerable migratory water-fowl which makes for a spectacular sight. At approximately 6:00 pm, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Dinajpur.
4-Day Bangladesh World Heritage Tour: North Bengal
Day 1: Following hotel pick up by your English speaking guide at 7am from Dhaka hotel you’ll start for Navaratna Temple at Hatikumrul. A unique archaeological treasure was constructed during the reign of Nawab Murshidkuli Khan (1704-1720 A.D.).After lunch you'll proceed to Behula Lakshindar Basor Ghor.It is considered the oldest archaeological site of our country.Then you’ll visit the Mahasthangarh which is the oldest archaeological site in Bangladesh.It dates back to 700 BCE and the earliest urban archaeological site so far discovered in Bangladesh.After visiting Govinda Bhita transfer to Dinajpur hotel for overnight stay. Day 2: After breakfast at 8am your first stop will be Ramsagar National Park and Ramsagar Lake which is the biggest excavated pond of Bangladesh.King Ramnath excavated this pond during the reign of Nawab Alivardi Khan.This pond was excavated to remove the scarcity of water of the local inhabitants.Next, you'll proceed to Kantajew Temple.The most ornate among the late medieval Hindu temples of Bangladesh Kantajew Temple was built by Maharaja Pran Nath in 1752.Head over to Nayabad Mosque.The mosque was constructed in 1793 AD during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II.After lunch start for Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur.Visit Somapur Mahavihara which was once a renowned intellectual centre until its demise in the 12th Century AD.By evening transfer to Bogra hotel for overnight stay.Day 3: After breakfast at 8am start for Kusumba Mosque at Naogaon.This mosque is one of the best preserved ancient monuments of Bangladesh.According to an inscription it was erected by a patron Sulayman in 1558 during the reign of Ghiyath al-Din Bahadur Shah.After lunch start for Chhoto Sona Mosque in Chapai Nawabganj.At the reign of Sultan Hossain Shah (1493-1519),this Mosque was built by Wali Muhammad son. Then visit Tahkhana Complex, Tohakhana Masjid.After visiting Darasbari Mosque and Chika Mosque transfer to Rajshahi hotel for overnight stay.Day 4: After breakfast at 8am visit Varendra Research Museum.This was the first museum of Bangladesh.This museum has a rich and ancient collection,almost three thousands of objects of Paharpur,Mohasthangar and Mohenjodaro and also of 16th to 19th century A.D.Next you'll start for Puthia Temple Complex.Here you’ll visit The Shiva Temple,Jagannath Temple,Dol Mandir,The Puthia Rajbari or Palace of the Raja of Puthia,Pancharatna Gobinda Temple and Bara Ahnik Mandir.After lunch start for Bagha Mosque.It is the Shahi (grand) mosque of Bagha,the most beautifully decorated mosque built in the independent sultanate period of Bengal by Nasrat Shah,the Sultan of independent Bengal,in 1523-24,the mosque is well known for its depiction on the banknote of fifty taka.By evening you’ll start for Dhaka.At approximately 11.00 pm, we'll drop off you at your Dhaka hotel where the tour will end.