Flanked by mighty tropical rivers and silted over by annual floods, Mongla is a small river-port town where tourists who can’t afford (or haven’t had time) to prearrange a multi-day Sundarbans tour from Khulna can dip into the mangrove forests on a last-minute day trip. The Sundarbans begins just 5km south from here and the longer, better-organised tours from Khulna will pass through here before they delve deeper into the forests.
The environment in Mongla is bleak, to say the least. Ravaged by floods, hit by frequent cyclones and in constant dearth of fresh potable water, humanity here is caught in an eternal struggle for survival against the elements. Of course, you will face none of it on a boat trip or during your stay here, as tourists are always considered a priority.
