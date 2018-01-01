Welcome to Mongla

Flanked by mighty tropical rivers and silted over by annual floods, Mongla is a small river-port town where tourists who can’t afford (or haven’t had time) to prearrange a multi-day Sundarbans tour from Khulna can dip into the mangrove forests on a last-minute day trip. The Sundarbans begins just 5km south from here and the longer, better-organised tours from Khulna will pass through here before they delve deeper into the forests.

