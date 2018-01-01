Most people arrive in the southwestern division of Khulna with the primary intention of organising a boat trip deep into the Sundarbans, to spy on Royal Bengal tigers in their mangrove habitat. That apart, the biggest draw of the region are the Islamic ruins of Bagerhat, which is now a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Until some years ago, arriving here by the Rocket steamer via the river route from Dhaka used to be yet another raison d'être for travellers in Bangladesh. The silting of the river curtailed the journey by a third in recent times, but the part-ferry, part-bus journey from Dhaka via Barisal can still be very exciting.

Travellers heading to (or coming from) Kolkata in India will also pass through Khulna – the land border at Benapole is one of Bangladesh’s busiest – while Kushtia makes an interesting cultural stop if you’re on your way north to the history-rich division of Rajshahi.

