Private Day Tour of Cox's Bazar: Cox's Bazar Sea Beach, Inani Beach and Himchori

Get picked up from Cox’s Bazar hotel around 8am, continuing to your first stop at Cox's Bazar Beach. This sandy spot is known for its wide, uninterrupted shores, and is claimed to be the world’s longest natural sea beach. The beach’s unbroken shoreline stretches for 77 miles (125 kilometers) along. It’s also a great place for swimming and sunbathing. Head next to the village of Ramu, home of Cox Bazar’s best-known Buddhist temples and a perfect place to experience the local culture. Here, you will feed your mind with sights of monasteries and pagodas containing images of Buddha in gold, bronze and many other materials. There are two noteworthy places in Ramu. One is the “100 Feet” Buddha and the other is Ramu Rangkut Mandir Temple. The 100 Feet Buddha monument is situated outside of the main village and was built recently. But the Ramu Rangkut is an ancient temple which is situated in the village. A collection of on-site handicraft vendors offer the perfect chance to shop for souvenirs. Next, head to Inani Beach, famous for its golden sands and clean, shark-free, waters which are ideal for bathing. Most tourists prefer to come down to Inani Beach for relaxing because it is often relatively uncrowded. After lunch at a local restaurant, continue to the Himchari National Park, traveling along a beautiful road on the way that passes in between lovely green hills and the blue sea. Himchari is also famous for its hilltop view of the sea and the waterfall. The magnificent waterfall plummeting to the beach below is also a rare scene to enjoy. After enjoying an amazing sunset view at Cox’s Bazar Sea Beach, you'll transfer back at your hotel in Cox’s Bazar.