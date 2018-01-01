Welcome to Chittagong Division
Home to Bangladesh’s largest port, Chittagong is a place where you can see wooden fishing boats being pieced together on one beach, while disused ocean liners are picked apart on the next. You can trek through forests where elephants roam wild, or walk along the world’s longest natural beach before retreating to your hotel’s rooftop pool.
Some travellers are put off by the hassles of permits (actually very easy to arrange) or the dangers of social unrest (check the latest before you come). But those who persist are rewarded with experiences you simply can’t find in any other region of Bangladesh.
Private Tour: Bandarban Day Trip from Chittagong
Begin the day at 8:00 am as your guide picks you and your group up from your Chittagong hotel and transfers you to Bandarban for the remainder of your excursion. Start your visit Bandarban visit at Chimbuk Hill, where you can view Chimbuk Peak surrounded by floating clouds in the blue sky. Later, you’ll visit the tribal village of the Murang, offering a glimpse of their lifestyle and idyllic village perched on the surrounding hill slopes. Then stop by the Shaila Prapat Waterfall by the Chimbuk road side. Take a break around mid-day for lunch at a local restaurant, then move on to the Buddhist Golden Temple Buddha Dhatu Jadi on Zadi Hill. Proceed for there on a stroll through the Meghla Eco-Park and Nilachal, where you can immerse yourself in some of Bandarban’s beautiful nature. When the tour concludes, you will be transferred back to Chittagong and dropped off at your hotel.
Chittagong Small-Group City Day Tour
Get picked up from your Chittagong hotel in the morning by your guide to start your city tour. Head first to Chittagong’s Shrine of Bayazid Bostami, and then walk in Chittagong Commonwealth War Cemetery. Continue from there to Zia Memorial Museum, situated inside the colonial-era Chittagong Circuit House. The museum chronicles life of President Zia, one of the most illustrious leaders in the history of Bangladesh. Leaving the museum, you’ll get a chance to discover some of the typical British-colonial period architecture, including the Chittagona Railway Station, 7 Jongson Road, Tiger pass, and more. Take a break mid-day to enjoy lunch (at your own expense) before visiting Vatiary Lake and Patenga Beach. Make sure to head to the nearby beach market to take a look around. Just nearby is the roaring ocean, with its waves crashing over the rocks. Finish the trip at the Karnaphuli River, a site where the city meets the sea. You will explore the scenery and fresh air of this river estuary area. When the tour concludes, head back to your hotel in Chittagong via a scenic river route, offering views of the sunset at the sea port.
Private Tour: Rangamati Day Tour from Chittagong
At 08:00 am your English-speaking tour guide will pick you up from your hotel in Chittagong and leave for Rangamati. On arrival Rangamati around 10:00 am visit Tribal Museum, Buddhist Temple at Rajban Vihara, Chakma’s King’s Palace, Tribal weaving factory and Parjatan Hanging Bridge, Rangamati. Later enjoy a relaxing 3-hour cruise in the Kaptai Lake, one of Asia's largest man-made lake, known for crystal clear water and beautiful scenery. Then visit the hill top tribal village near Shuvolong Waterfalls and also stop by the water spring and forested hills. Enjoy delicious lunch on the hill top tribal restaurant at “Tuk Tuki” or “Peda Ting Ting” surrounded by panoramic lake of blue water. When the tour concludes, you will be transferred back to Chittagong and dropped off you at your hotel in Chittagong.
Private Day Tour of Cox's Bazar: Cox's Bazar Sea Beach, Inani Beach and Himchori
Get picked up from Cox’s Bazar hotel around 8am, continuing to your first stop at Cox's Bazar Beach. This sandy spot is known for its wide, uninterrupted shores, and is claimed to be the world’s longest natural sea beach. The beach’s unbroken shoreline stretches for 77 miles (125 kilometers) along. It’s also a great place for swimming and sunbathing. Head next to the village of Ramu, home of Cox Bazar’s best-known Buddhist temples and a perfect place to experience the local culture. Here, you will feed your mind with sights of monasteries and pagodas containing images of Buddha in gold, bronze and many other materials. There are two noteworthy places in Ramu. One is the “100 Feet” Buddha and the other is Ramu Rangkut Mandir Temple. The 100 Feet Buddha monument is situated outside of the main village and was built recently. But the Ramu Rangkut is an ancient temple which is situated in the village. A collection of on-site handicraft vendors offer the perfect chance to shop for souvenirs. Next, head to Inani Beach, famous for its golden sands and clean, shark-free, waters which are ideal for bathing. Most tourists prefer to come down to Inani Beach for relaxing because it is often relatively uncrowded. After lunch at a local restaurant, continue to the Himchari National Park, traveling along a beautiful road on the way that passes in between lovely green hills and the blue sea. Himchari is also famous for its hilltop view of the sea and the waterfall. The magnificent waterfall plummeting to the beach below is also a rare scene to enjoy. After enjoying an amazing sunset view at Cox’s Bazar Sea Beach, you'll transfer back at your hotel in Cox’s Bazar.
Chittagong City Full-Day Tour
After pickup at your hotel at 8:30am, drive to the Baizid Bostami Majar. Considered a ritual place for Muslims, you will see members of other religions paying tribute at the tomb as well. There are also some rare turtles that are considered sacred. It's believed that feeding them will make your wishes a reality (special turtle food is available for purchase at nearby shops).After half an hour at Baizi Bostami Majar, drive to the city's World War II Cemetery and explore on foot. Then visit the museum in Chittagong Circuit House, built by the British, to learn about the life and times of one Bangladesh's most illustrious presidents. A short walk from the museum, you will find more evidence of British influence in Bangladesh including the railway station, 7 Jongson Road, Tiger Pass, and more.At 12:45pm, break for lunch (additional cost) before driving to Vatieary Lake to spend about an hour observing the famous ship breakers who dismantle decommissioned ships by hand. Learn how every part of a ship is reused and reinvented. At 4pm drive to Patenga Sea Beach and roam around the nearby beach market as waves crash over rocks. At 5:30pm, arrive at the Karnaphuli River estuary where the city meets the sea. Enjoy spicy crab and take a boat ride on the Karnaphuli River if time and tides permit. By 6:30pm, as sunset begins, it's time to return to the city, arriving back at your hotel around 8pm.