Welcome to Kuakata

Located at the southern tip of the Bangladesh delta, this largely isolated beach was named by the original Mogh (Rakhine) Buddhist settlers, whose ancestors remain here today. Kua means ‘well’, and kata means ‘dug’. Legend has it that the name originated from the early settlers' practice of digging wells in the area to harvest freshwater. You can see one of these kuas to your left as you walk up to the beach along the main Barisal–Patuakhali Rd.

