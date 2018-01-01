Welcome to Kuakata
Located at the southern tip of the Bangladesh delta, this largely isolated beach was named by the original Mogh (Rakhine) Buddhist settlers, whose ancestors remain here today. Kua means ‘well’, and kata means ‘dug’. Legend has it that the name originated from the early settlers' practice of digging wells in the area to harvest freshwater. You can see one of these kuas to your left as you walk up to the beach along the main Barisal–Patuakhali Rd.
The river mouths east and west of the beach ensure the sea is rather murky, and strong undercurrents make the sea unsafe for swimming. Also remember that Kuakata isn’t the archetypal turquoise-coloured tropical ocean. The vibe is right, thanks to the long, palm-tree-lined beach that is largely deserted, but amenities are pricey (where available) and activities are scant.
A word of caution: some lone women travellers have complained about receiving excessive hassle from groups of local men in Kuakata.
Top experiences in Kuakata
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.