Welcome to Barisal Division
The river-laden division of Barisal is very much off the radar for the average tourist, but an off-the-beaten-track journey here makes for a wonderfully authentic riverine experience. Barisal has little in the way of must-see sights, but its maze of waterways, luxuriously green farmland and quiet village life make it a beautiful place to travel around.
The small, charming city of Barisal has a busy port, and is a convenient place to base yourself for forays into other parts of the division. You can also catch ferries, including the Rocket, and ride the region's extensive waterways. If you head further south, to Kuakata, you can even catch boats to the eastern fringes of the Sundarbans National Park, which is an unusual alternative to the more popular tours that run from Khulna.