Welcome to Balakən

Balakən is the first town you’ll reach on arrival from Georgia (via Lagodekhi). A large flagpole marks the central junction near the bazaar. Comfortable Hotel Qubek is a short walk north of here beside a large park with its entertainingly pointless horizontal cable car. Marshrutky 1, 9 and 10 run west then south past the fine central mosque, or east 1.5km to the bus station, turning around 600m beyond at the AzPetrol filling station-motel where there's an ATM.