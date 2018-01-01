Welcome to Naxçivan City

Ordered and compulsively neat, Naxçivan City’s streets are lined with shiny new facades, yet a strange torpor reigns. That’s especially true in blisteringly hot summers, which render most activity impossible beyond the playing of nard and drinking of tea in soothingly shady parks. There’s a plethora of free museums and a scattering of historic buildings, but many of those have been so heavily renovated with brassy metallic roofs that they appear to be reconstructions.