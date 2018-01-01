This cradle of Azeri culture and history is now a disconnected lozenge of Azerbaijan wedged uncomfortably between hostile Armenia and ambivalent Iran. Historical monuments and oasis villages are dotted about a fascinating landscape of deserts and melon fields rimmed by craggy barren mountains.

It’s a memorable place but visiting requires resourcefulness and imagination. Westerners are an extreme novelty and even Russian speakers are comparatively rare. While much of the population is extravagantly hospitable, officials beyond Naxçivan City tend to regard lone travellers with a deep suspicion that borders on aggression.

Transiting Naxçivan would make an interesting alternative route when travelling between Iran and Turkey (with which the territory has a short but crucial border) but without an Iranian visa, the only way to get here from the rest of Azerbaijan is to fly.

