A newly paved road speeds some 30km from Qusar (13km north of Quba) towards the looming peaks of the High Caucasus. The noble bulk of Şahdağ (4243m) is visible for miles ahead on a clear day, looking especially impressive when viewed from near the historic village of Əniğ. Around 10km later, just after Aladaş, is Azerbaijan's foremost ski resort with seasonal cable cars and ultra-luxurious hotels with gourmet restaurants. Some 5km further on a much rougher road is contrastingly modest Laza, which has what is arguably Azerbaijan's most spectacular setting.