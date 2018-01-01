Welcome to Laza
Gabala-Mucuq waterfall
Hiking to Mucuq Waterfall 15 km northerner Gabala you can find an amazing waterfall – Mucuq. Located up in the mountain, with the height 54 meter Mucuq waterfall is a true wonder of Azerbaijan. As there is no common road there Mucuq waterfall is not mutilated by civilization. This is unique places with no crowd around you. To reach waterfall first you will use a old Soviet Army truck or horses. Hiking also can be provided Schedule 09:00 – 10:30 – transfer to Laza village 10:30 – 11:30 – road by truck 11:30 - 12:30 – hiking 12:30 – 13:00 – visiting waterfall, photo session 13:00 – 14:00 – picnic 14:00 – 17:00 – hiking around waterfall (horse riding around waterfa). Depends on a weather 17:00 -18:00 -transfer to hotel Price include Private car (Mercedes Vito, GAZ-66) Private guide Barbeque meat Local guide