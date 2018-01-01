Welcome to Gəncə

Azerbaijan’s second city has relatively little to show for millenia of history, unable to decide itself whether it's 2500 or 4000 years old. But 21st-century reinvention is starting to make the most of its surviving heritage, dust off its Soviet-era austerity and add some twinkles of new architectural daring.

Most proudly the town was home to Azerbaijan’s national bard Nizami Gəncəvi (1141–1209). However, it was leveled by earthquakes, razed by the Mongols in 1231 and rebuilt by Shah Abbas in its present location after the city changed hands several times in the 17th-century Ottoman-Safavid wars. As capital of a later khanate, in 1804 Gəncə put up a a suicidally brave stand to eventually victorious Russian forces, which renamed the city Elisavetpol and later Kirovabad. From a building that is now the city’s agricultural institute, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic first declared the nation’s independence in 1918. Gəncə served for a few months as the capital of that short-lived republic until Baku was recaptured from the socialist revolutionaries.

