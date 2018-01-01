Welcome to Qobustan

Behind depressing Qobustan town, barren rocky hill-crags rise from the semi-desert. But it was not always thus. Around 12,000 years ago the Caspian Sea level was some 80m higher. The Caspian foreshores were lush with vegetation and Stone Age hunter-gatherers settled in caves that were then just a short walk from the waters. The remnants of these caves remain etched with around 6000 fascinating petroglyphs (simple stone engravings). Even if you have no particular interest in ancient doodles, Qobustan’s eerie landscape and the hilltop views of oil-workings in the turquoise- blue Caspian are still fascinating.