Welcome to Baden bei Wien

With its sulphurous mineral springs and lush green parks, gardens and woods, this spa town on the eastern fringes of the Wienerwald is a picturesque anachronism. Baden has a long history of receiving notable visitors; the Romans came here to wallow in the medicinal waters, Beethoven blew into town in the hope of a cure for his deafness, and in the early 19th century it flourished as the favourite summer retreat of the Habsburgs. Much of the town centre is in the 19th-century Biedermeier style. Note that Baden goes into virtual hibernation between October and March.

