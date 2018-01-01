Welcome to Wiener Neustadt

Wiener Neustadt used to be known simply as Neustadt (New Town) or Nova Civitas and was built by the Babenbergs in 1194 with the help of King Richard the Lionheart’s ransom payment (so if you're English, those town walls, by rights, belong to you!). It became a Habsburg residence in the 15th century during the reign of Friedrich III. His famous AEIOU (Alles Erdreich Ist Österreich Untertan; Everything in the world is subservient to Austria) engraving can be found throughout the city. The town was severely damaged in WWII (only 18 homes were left unscathed), so what you see today is mainly a post-war rebuild.