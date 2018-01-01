Welcome to Bludenz

The Alps provide a spectacular backdrop to Bludenz, the only town in Austria – perhaps the world – that can lay claim to having purple cows; the Milka ones churned out from the Suchard factory. Gorging on chocolate aside, Bludenz’ arcaded old town takes you back to its heyday as the seat of the Habsburg governors from 1418 to 1806. Bludenz also makes a good base for exploring the surrounding valleys.