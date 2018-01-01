Innsbruck and Swarovski Crystal World Tour from Salzburg

Tyrol Mountains and Innsbruck This journey takes you via the famous Tyrolean Mountain Range "Kaisergebirge" with "Wilder Kaiser and Zahmer Kaiser" to Kufstein. From Kufstein we travel further south to Wattens, a Tyrolean town close to Innsbruck. Wattens is the location of the "Chrystal World of Swarovski", one of Austrias most visited museums. After visiting the Chrystal World the drive continues to Innsbruck town center. The historical center of the Olympic town Innsbruck is a pedestrian area, where you find the "Goldene Dachl", in English the "Golden Roof" and the Imperial Palace. In the center of Innsbruck there are as well many typical Tyrolian Inns, enabling you to perhaps enjoy a Tyrolean delicacy. You will have 2 hours to explore Innsbruck town center on your own as well as to have lunch in one of the great Tyrolian restaurants in the historical town center of Innsbruck (at own expense). Tyrol with its natural beauty and exceptional countryside and the capital of the federal state Innsbruck next to the world known Swarovski Crystal World will make this tour as an unforgettable memory. The return trip to Salzburg is via the "Inn-Valley" and Rosenheim to Salzburg.