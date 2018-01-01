Welcome to Bad Ischl
Today’s Bad Ischl is a handsome, if occasionally overrun, town that makes a handy base for visiting the region’s five main lakes.
Salzkammergut and Hallstatt Private Day Tour from Salzburg
See some of the most beautiful natural features that Austria has to offer and enjoy the superb service and personal atmosphere of what is one of Salzburg’s best and most complete excursions. Your chauffeur and your certified Austria Guide will pick you up at the agreed address and take you on an extensive 8-hour private sightseeing tour covering the very best of the Salzkammergut. This luxury, personalised tour was designed to give you the flexibility to pick and choose the venues you would like to visit. Having a separate licensed guide and chauffeur ensures a high-class service and maximum flexibility: You can get out of the car any time you wish with your licensed Austria Guide, explore the sights without needing to return to the car’s parking space, as your car and chauffeur will already be waiting for you at the most convenient spot, helping you save time and reduce walking times. Your guide can give you their full attention while your chauffeur concentrates on the driving ensuring a smooth, safe and comfortable ride.This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery and history. After meeting your guide in your hotel (or any other location in the city of Salzburg) escape Salzburg for a private excursion to Hallstatt. Journey along the emerald-green Fuschlsee to our first stop at Castle Fuschl. Travel on to St. Gilgen and take a stunning photo of the beautiful scenery from a great view point. Leaving St Gilgen and driving along the Wolfgangsee our trip will bring us to Bad Ischl, famous for its spa and the Emperor’s summer palace. Driving through Bad Goisern we will reach one of the highlights of our tour, Hallstatt: the pearl of the Lake District.In Hallstatt your guide will walk with you into the village to a beautiful photo spot and explain everything to you, they will show you all the hidden gems as well as the must-sees of Hallstatt. You have enough time to explore Hallstatt with all its sights with your guide or on your own as well as to have lunch in one of the beautiful lake side restaurants in Hallstatt (at your own expense).On our way home from Hallstatt, the Gosausee with its backdrop of the glistening Dachstein glacier awaits us for a short stop. Then, we journey on along the Dachstein mountain range through the ski resort of Russbach to Golling and finally your guide will drop you off at any destination in the city of Salzburg.
Hallstatt Private Tour with 5 Fingers or Salt Mine Visit
This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery and history. After meeting your guide in your hotel (or any other location in the city of Salzburg) escape Salzburg for a private excursion to Hallstatt. Journey along the emerald-green Fuschlsee to our first stop at Castle Fuschl. Travel on to St. Gilgen and take a stunning photo of the beautiful scenery from a great view point. Leaving St. Gilgen and driving along the Wolfgangsee our trip will bring us to Bad Ischl, famous for its spa and the Emperor’s summer palace. Driving through Bad Goisern we will reach one of the highlights of our tour, Hallstatt: the pearl of the Lake District. In Hallstatt your private guide will point out all the hidden gems as well as the must-sees of Hallstatt, you will have enough time to enjoy Hallstatt with all its sights as well as to have lunch in one of the beautiful lake side restaurants (own expense). After lunch you can choose between taking the panorama funicular railway up the mountain at Hallstatt and Experience the magnificent “World Heritage view” 360 meters above town, on the Hallstatt sky walk and continuing on to the oldest salt mine in the world or a visit to the 5 Fingers viewing platform, this is probably the most spectacular viewing platform in the Alps and reaches out like a hand over the 400 m drop. But it is not just the viewing platform it is also the route there that offers plenty of special features. On our way home from Hallstatt, the Gosausee with its backdrop of the glistening Dachstein glacier awaits us for a short stop. Then, we journey on along the Dachstein mountain range through the ski resort of Russbach to Golling and finally your guide will drop you off at your hotel or any other destination in the city of Salzburg. No matter which option you may decide for, a day trip to Hallstatt is a unique experience for young and old. Find out more about the history, and enjoy the beautiful scenery on this relaxed 9 hour private tour starting from Salzburg. We look forward to welcome you on our private Hallstatt tour.
Private Tour: Salzburg Lake District and Hallstatt from Salzburg
After your Salzburg hotel pickup (or any other site in Salzburg), your journey will take you on an off the beaten track road to the village of Ebenau. Your first stop will be at the famous “Waschl Mill" from the 17th century, from where the drive will continue to Fuschl. Take a stunning photo of the castle of Fuschl with emerald Lake Fuschl in the background. The next highlight is Wolfgang Lake and the villages St. Gilgen and St. Wolfgang. Capture a picture of St. Wolfgang from a great view point before arriving at the next town, in Bad Ischl. The drive will take you through Bad Ischl, which is famous for the “Kaiser” (Emperor) Villa and the Café Zauner, and on to Bad Goisern and Hallstatt. Having reached Hallstatt and the highlight of this full day tour, your private guide will point out the must-sees of Hallstatt to you, which include a beautiful photo spot of Hallstatt, Charnel House (Bone House), Hallstatt Museum, Hallstatt Waterfall "Waldbachstrub", Hallstatt's local residence area and more. You will have 3.5 hours to explore Hallstatt and all these sites on your own as well as to have lunch in one of the great lake side restaurants in Halltsatt (at your own expense). Another highlight very close to Hallstatt town center, is the Skywalk of Hallstatt, the ticket for the mountain funicular is not included but there will be ample of time for you to visit this platform, if you wish. The Skywalk hovers 350 meters (1150 ft) above the roofs of Hallstatt which offers an extraordinary panoramic view over Hallstatt with lake and the extensive mountain scenery. The return drive back to Salzburg will take you via Gosau (including another great photo stop!), Dachstein Mountain Range, Russbach and Golling.
Private Salzkammergut and Hallstatt Tour from Salzburg
This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery and history.After meeting your private guide at your hotel or anther central location in Salzburg chosen by you, hop inside your private, deluxe minivan and drive out of the city on your way to Hallstatt. As your tour is private, your itinerary is flexible and can be personalized around your individual needs, so feel free to talk to your guide about any sights you want to see more or less of during your explorations.Soak in the stunning views as you travel along the shores of emerald Lake Fuschl (Fuschlsee) toward your first stop near Castle Fuschl. Admire the views of this fairy tale-like castle and continue to the village of St. Gilgen, the birthplace of Mozart’s mother.Take photos of the magnificent scenery from a viewpoint here, and then trace the banks of Lake Wolfgang (Wolfgangsee) to Bad Ischl, an elegant town famous for its spa waters and imperial summer palace (Kaiservilla), a favorite retreat of the Emperor Franz Josef.Next, journey on through Bad Goisern to a highlight of your tour: Hallstatt, known as the 'pearl' of the Salzkammergut. On arrival, your guide will point out the must-sees and hidden gems for you to explore during approximately 2.5 hours of free time — more than enough for you to enjoy the town and have lunch (own expense) at one of its picturesque lakeside restaurants.After leaving Hallstatt, make a stop at Lake Gosau (Gosausee) to drink in the awe-inspiring views over the glassy lake to the Dachstein glacier in the distance.Then, journey along the Dachstein Mountain range, and through the ski resort of Russbach to Golling before continuing to Salzburg, where your tour ends with a drop-off at your chosen central location.
Private 3-Day Tour: Pearls of Austria and Czech Republic from Vienna
Day 1:Starting at 9am from Vienna, you will drive along the motorway toward the western side of Austria with a stop at Melk Abbey - a Benedictine abbey above the town of Melk (Lower Austria), which sits atop a rocky outcrop overlooking the Danube River at the adjoining the Wachau Valley. The abbey contains the tomb of Saint Coloman of Stockerau and the remains of several members of the House of Babenberg, Austria's first ruling dynasty. After a short stop, you will continue through Linz - the third biggest city in Austria to the pearl of Czech Republic to Cesky Krumlov - where we would have a tour of this beautiful medieval town which used to be owned by the richest families in Czech republic with your local guide. Your accommodations will be in the heart of this beautiful town.Overnight: Hotel in Cesky Krumlov Day 2:After breakfast, you will make your way back into Austria to visit beautiful mountain towns of Bad Ischl, Hallstatt and Strobl. These unique towns are all set in the beautiful countryside with lakes surrounding them. After this remarkable visit, you will continue to the town of music and birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart known as Salzburg, where you will see the Fortress, Getreidegasse, Mozarts Birthplace and known shopping streets.Overnight: Accommodations in Salzburg Day 3:Today, you will head to the skiing area and to the famous glacier in Zell am See and visit the top of Kitzsteinhorn's summit station which is situated 9,938 feet (3,029 meters) above sea level. It is the highest point comfortably accessible for everyone in the county of Salzburg and a real shining star among the countless alpine options. Gipfelwelt 3000 allows you to savor the entire fascination, energy and grandeur of high alpine nature. From its position at the edge of the "Hohe Tauern National Park" the summit complex offers stunning insights into and views of the mystical Kitzsteinhorn and the Hohe Tauern mountains. You could also try skiing there, as there are many ski schools and ski rentals. It's one of the best skiing places in Austria and only about 1.5-hour drive from Salzburg.After this unique experience, you will be transferred back to either Salzburg or Vienna depending on your plans.
Experience a complete tour of the world heritage cities of Salzburg as well as Hallstatt and Bad Ischl
Day 1:Go on a complete historical tour of the UNESCO city, " Salzburg", taking in both the cultural and architectural sights. A combination of the Salzburg City Tour, Salzburg Castles, and Lake District. Over the centuries, the Prince Archbishops represented the worldly and clerical power in their own independent principality. Many impressive monuments still stand witness to their reign. Renowned architects and artists worked throughout the centuries to create architectural jewels. Since the 18th century until today, you can hear the sound of Mozart's Magic Flute and other famous compositions between those historic walls. Get an insight into the Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque aspects of the city as Mozart saw it. Description This tour starts from Schloss Mirabell through the new part of the City: Mozarteum, Mozart's Residence - over the Staatsbrucke into the Baroque Old Town with the Dome and the festival quarter. Passing the Nonnberg Abbey, we see Castle Leopoldskron and return to Mirabell Square. Guide shows you the historical and architectural landmarks of the city, as well as part of the picturesque Salzkammergut countryside, along with many of the highlights from the film Sound of Music. Enjoy a leisurely afternoon amidst Salzburg's enchanting surroundings. Arrive back at the hotel. Day 2: Enjoy an exciting and unforgettable tour among breathtaking mountains and lakes with events and culture along with a lot of nature in the UNESCO World Heritage region of Hallstatt. The market municipality was already inhabited in the 1st millenium before Christ: during this period - the iron age - the civilization flourished. Tour the world's first known salt mine named Salzwelten, located above downtown Hallstatt. Visit the "most beautiful lake town in the world", as Hallstatt was once dubbed by the researcher and world traveler Alexander von Humboldt in the early 19th century: Visit the market square in Hallstatt and approach one of the most beautiful photo points in Europe.” the unique main view of Hallstatt”, which delighted tourists capture for everlasting memories; both in summer as well as under a thick blanket of snow. Also admire the romantic alleyways, cozy cafes and the numerous little shops with souvenirs for the folks back home in all corners of the globe. you can also find unique handmade jewelry as well as Celtic-inspired jewelry from the ancient salt mining village. Among others is a visit to the world heritage museum of Hallstatt, the small and romantic Kalvarienberg Church, Catholic church of Hallstatt. Experience the town of Bad Ischl that is steeped in history. Be inspired and discover the most beautiful sides of Bad Ischl. A visit to the Kaiservilla, Leharvilla, Photo museum, Museum of Bad Ischl, Siriuskogl and Casino cellar. Arrive back at the hotel. Extended stays are possible.