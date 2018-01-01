Private Eagle's Nest and Salzburg Filming Locations

Start your day with a pickup from your Salzburg accommodations by your guide and driver. Walk through the Mirabell gardens, famous across the world for the Do-Re-Mi scenes filmed here. See the Pegasus fountain and dwarf garden, as well as statues from Roman and Greek mythology. Drive up to one of the most beautiful viewpoints of the city, immortalized in Do-Re-Mi, with a fantastic view over the entire city of Salzburg and its millennium fortress. Take the elevator down to the historic town center and stroll with your guide past the horse baths, festival halls and through the St Peters cemetery which inspired the escape scenes in the musical “The Sound of Music“. Walk past the cathedral and under the same arches as Maria in "I Have Confidence", and then onto the Residence square. Meet your driver again at the Mozart Footbridge which Maria and the children ran over wearing their curtain clothes. Head back in the luxury minivan and make a photo stop near Maria’s Abbey on your way to Leopoldskron Palace. After a short stop at Leopoldskron, drive on to the palace of Hellbrunn where you will have the chance to visit the original gazebo and gardens. Then, leave the city and drive south into the stunning Bavarian mountains where the opening scene was filmed. Now is your chance to spin in the field, reenacting the opening scene. From here we will drive straight to the Eagles Nest which will be our next stop. We will access the Eagle’s Nest with special busses and the original World War II-era elevator made from brass which once transported Hitler’s guests to the Eagle’s Nest. Explore the site with your guide, and learn the history behind it as you go. Enjoy the incredible views to the Bavarian Mountains, the King’s Lake and the surrounding areas of Salzburg. The final portion of the tour will take you through the Austrian lake district where parts of the opening scene where filmed, then on to the “Sound of Music” wedding cathedral in Mondsee where the wedding of Maria and Baron von Trapp was filmed. Return to your accommodations at the end of your day