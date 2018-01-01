Welcome to Hellbrunn
Hellbrunn Palace Visit And Old Town River Cruise in Salzburg
Make your way to Salzburg's Old Town and enjoy the scenery of Old Town from the water on a boat cruise as you make your way to Hellbrunn landing. Be taken to the baroque Hellbrunn Palace in a short ride on a double-decker bus upon your arrival at Hellbrunn landing. Enjoy an introduction to the world-renowned trick water fountains at the palace. After your tour you will have extra time to explore Hellbrunn Palace on your own with an audio guide. Afterwards, you will be taken back to the Old Town landing Makartsteg again by the double-decker bus.
The Sound of Music Tour in Salzburg With Lunch or Dinner
Relive a classic movie as you meet your guide at Mirabellplatz in central Salzburg and board your coach. Follow the Trapp family's journey around the city and see the Leopoldskron Palace, used as the exterior of the Trapp family home, and Leopoldskron Lake, where the children were boating and fell into the water. Visit the Gazebo in Hellbrunn, from the famous 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' song. See Nonnberg Abbey, where the beginning scenes of the movie were filmed with the nuns going to Mass. Then, head out to the countryside, and feel free to sing along to ‘Edelweiss,’ ‘Do-Re-Mi’ and ‘My Favorite Things’ while passing by Lake Fuschl, St Gilgen. Finally, arrive at Mondsee, the famous wedding church that was the location of Maria and the Baron's wedding in the film.End your 4-hour tour back at Mirabellplatz, and then make your own way to the restaurant, just a 15-minute walk away. Treat yourself to a schnitzel and noodle menu for either lunch or dinner at the s'Herzl Restaurant. This restaurant is part of the famous Goldener Hirsch, located in the heart of the city and renowned for its authentic Austrian cuisine. You will enjoy a menu of soup, schnitzel with noodles, and crisp apple strudel.Please note: The coach will visit all the locations, however you will only get off the bus at Leopoldskron Castle, Hellbrunn Castle, St Gilgen and Lake Wolfgang and Mondsee.
Private Eagle's Nest and Salzburg Filming Locations
Start your day with a pickup from your Salzburg accommodations by your guide and driver. Walk through the Mirabell gardens, famous across the world for the Do-Re-Mi scenes filmed here. See the Pegasus fountain and dwarf garden, as well as statues from Roman and Greek mythology. Drive up to one of the most beautiful viewpoints of the city, immortalized in Do-Re-Mi, with a fantastic view over the entire city of Salzburg and its millennium fortress. Take the elevator down to the historic town center and stroll with your guide past the horse baths, festival halls and through the St Peters cemetery which inspired the escape scenes in the musical “The Sound of Music“. Walk past the cathedral and under the same arches as Maria in "I Have Confidence", and then onto the Residence square. Meet your driver again at the Mozart Footbridge which Maria and the children ran over wearing their curtain clothes. Head back in the luxury minivan and make a photo stop near Maria’s Abbey on your way to Leopoldskron Palace. After a short stop at Leopoldskron, drive on to the palace of Hellbrunn where you will have the chance to visit the original gazebo and gardens. Then, leave the city and drive south into the stunning Bavarian mountains where the opening scene was filmed. Now is your chance to spin in the field, reenacting the opening scene. From here we will drive straight to the Eagles Nest which will be our next stop. We will access the Eagle’s Nest with special busses and the original World War II-era elevator made from brass which once transported Hitler’s guests to the Eagle’s Nest. Explore the site with your guide, and learn the history behind it as you go. Enjoy the incredible views to the Bavarian Mountains, the King’s Lake and the surrounding areas of Salzburg. The final portion of the tour will take you through the Austrian lake district where parts of the opening scene where filmed, then on to the “Sound of Music” wedding cathedral in Mondsee where the wedding of Maria and Baron von Trapp was filmed. Return to your accommodations at the end of your day
Zoo Salzburg
Salzburg Zoo keeps animals, both native and exotic, in an environment close to their natural surroundings. One of the zoo’s main goals is to ensure a harmonious balance between the beauty of the local landscape in Hellbrunn and the natural environment of the animals. Special habitats are continually being developed, enabling visitors of all ages to experience the natural balance between flora and fauna. Take the time to wander through the spacious zoological landscape and experience the life on other, often distant continents. Open 365 days! Children and grown-ups can make interesting and new discoveries here and learn more about the animals. A popular place for many young guests is the petting zoo with the pygmy goats and alpacas.
Private Tour of City of Salzburg and Lake district area
The tour starts either at the city center of Salzburg, or with a pickup from your hotel / arranged pickup point and then we will walk you with a certified guide through the city center of Salzburg, pointing out the most famous buildings of Salzburg and lots of backside stories and fun stories about the city and its history. We will also show you places off the beaten track with great views and great ways to explore the city. This includes: The palace of Mirabell and the garden, the Markart square, the Getreidegasse, the Dom of Salzburg, the residence square, the Nonnberg abbey, the mozart square, etc. After that we will offer you a fine lunch in the center of Salzburg, specially prepared for you and show you also how it is cooked. Then you still have some time to explore the city by yourself before we will start the driving tour through the city of Salzburg by driving to the Palace of Leopoldskron and the palace of Hellbrunn and then we will drive over a small mountain to the lake district area where you will see the lake of Fuschl, Wolfgang and Mondsee.