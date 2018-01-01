Welcome to Filzmoos

Theatrically set amid the jagged limestone spires of the Dachstein massif, rolling pastures and the aptly named Bischofsmütze (Bishop’s Mitre) peaks, Filzmoos is quite the alpine idyll. Despite some wonderful hiking and skiing, the resort’s out-of-the-way location deters the masses and the village has kept its rural charm and family-friendly atmosphere.

Top experiences in Filzmoos

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for