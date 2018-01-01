Vienna and Budapest Transfer with Wine, Sightseeing Tour

Start your transfer with a pickup from your hotel in central Budapest or Vienna. Meet your knowledgeable guide, and board your air-conditioned minivan.Your route snakes through the idyllic countryside of the Austro-Hungarian border, taking in the UNESCO-listed landscapes around Lake Neusiedl (Lake Ferto) and Hungary’s lovely Sopron and Austria’s Burgenland wine regions.Stop at two wineries — one in each region — to sample five to eight varietals of wine in each. In Sopron, wrap your taste buds around the local red wines and in Burgenland sample both reds and whites, perhaps including one of the local sweet botrytized wines, made from mold-affected grapes.Absorb the views over the reed-fringed Lake Neusiedl (Lake Ferto) and learn how this body of water — central Europe’s second-largest steppe lake — attracts hordes of storks in spring and summer.Stop in the Austrian lakefront town of Rust, and if you wish, enjoy free time to stroll around its pretty streets, bright-colored houses and wineries, perhaps seeing the summertime blackboards that record the numbers of visiting storks.Also, call at the historical Hungarian town of Sopron to admire its medieval, Baroque and Renaissance architecture, and visit the nearby Pan-European Picnic Park. Stretch your legs and learn how a peaceful 1989 demonstration here helped drive the fall of the Berlin Wall soon afterward.Spend time, too, in Eisenstadt, Burgenland’s capital and formerly home to Hungary’s noble Esterházy family. Enjoy some free time to stroll around the grounds of the family’s Baroque residence, the Esterházy Palace (Schloss Esterházy).Around midway through your journey, break for lunch (own expense) at a winery or Austrian buschenschank or heuriger. Venues vary, but expect to choose from dishes such as local cheese, wiener schnitzel (breaded veal) and fried chicken.Your tour ends with a drop-off at your hotel in either Vienna or Budapest.