The Mostviertel, in Lower Austria’s southwestern corner, takes its name from apple cider which is produced and consumed in the area. By Lower Austrian standards, the landscape is spectacular, with the eastern Alps ever-present in its southern reaches. It’s largely ignored by international tourists and is certainly an area off the beaten track.

One town not to be missed is Waidhofen an der Ybbs, with historic gabled houses, arcaded courtyards and dramatic onion domes. Staff at its tourist office have information on the town and the numerous mountain bike trails of varying degrees of difficulty around Waidhofen. The tourist office rents road bicycles and mountain bikes for €12 per day for a maximum of one week. It also has useful maps of the region and can point you towards the mountain-bike trails.

From Gstadt, Bundesstrasse 31 leads through some lovely mountainous country and a string of pretty little villages such as Göstling, Lunz am See and Gaming.

In the eastern fringes of the Mostviertel, and only 23km south of St Pölten, is the Cistercian monastery of Lilienfeld. Founded in 1202, the foundations of the monastery are Romanesque, but have received Gothic and baroque makeovers over the centuries.

