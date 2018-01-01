Welcome to Hüttenberg
Step off the bus in the tiny mining village of Hüttenberg and you might be forgiven for thinking you’ve stumbled into Tibet, for here you see fluttering prayer flags rising up the cliff. Hüttenberg is the birthplace of Heinrich Harrer, who famously spent seven years in Tibet and was immortalised by Brad Pitt in film.
Outside the Heinrich Harrer Museum you can sip on a bowl of butter tea and listen to the rush of water through wooden prayer wheels, before going inside the beautiful stone-and-wood building to see the huge collection of objects and photographs Harrer brought back from his world travels. The steep admission price includes the inconveniently located Puppenmuseum (Doll Museum) and the Mineralienschaubergwerk (Mineral Mining Museum) 3km away in Knappenberg.
