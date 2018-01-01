Welcome to Hermagor

Situated about 50km west of Villach, Hermagor is popular as a base for skiing in the nearby Nassfeld ski slopes, where you can zip around 110km of pistes (day pass €43-46) and explore Nordic skiing trails and snowboarding runs; in summer it morphs into a low-key spot for hikers and mountain bikers. Hermagor is also the starting point for hiking the spectacular Garnitzenklamm, a narrow gorge some 2.5km west of town. Ask at the tourist office for advice.