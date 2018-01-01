Welcome to Heiligenblut
One of the single-most striking images on the Grossglockner Road is Heiligenblut, the needle-thin spire of its pilgrimage church framed by the glaciated summit of Grossglockner. The village’s iconic scenery and easily accessible mountains lure skiers, hikers and camera-toting tourists. The compact centre is stacked with wooden chalets and, despite an overload of yodelling-kitsch souvenirs, retains some traditional charm.
In summer, serious mountaineers head here to bag peaks in the Hohe Tauern National Park. Enquire at the tourist office for details on mountain-bike trails in the park.
