Welcome to Gurk

This small town (Krka in Slovenian), some 18km west of the Friesach–Klagenfurt road, is famous for its former Dom, which was built between 1140 and 1200, and still operates as a church. With its harmonious pillared crypt, this is Austria’s foremost Romanesque church. Inside you will also find Gothic reticulated vaulting, and most of the church fittings are either baroque or rococo. The early-baroque high altar has a startling 72 statues and 82 angel heads.

