Welcome to Gmünd
Gmünd is an attractive 11th-century village with a delightful walled centre and a 13th-century hilltop castle, Alte Burg. From 1480, Hungarians conducted a seven-year siege of the city, breaking through and partially destroying the castle. Today it’s the setting for plays and musical events, as well as two unusual museums.
Top experiences in Gmünd
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.