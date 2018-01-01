Welcome to Friesach

Once a key staging post on the Vienna–Venice trade route, Friesach is Carinthia’s oldest town. The hills on either side of town bristle with ruined fortifications, and the centre is surrounded by a moat (it’s the only town in Austria that still has one) and a set of imposing, grey-stone walls. Once a year Friesach’s gates are locked, everyone in town dresses up in medieval costumes and Friesach re-enacts its history.