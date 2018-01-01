Welcome to Petronell-Carnuntum

The Roman town of Carnuntum was the most important political and military centre in the empire’s northeast, once known as Upper Pannonia; with a population of 50,000 people at its peak, it made Vienna look like a village in comparison. The town developed around AD 40 but was abandoned some 400 years later. The main sights are spread between the modern-day settlement Petronell-Carnuntum, the larger spa town of Bad Deutsch-Altenburg about 4km away, and Hainburg, another 4km east of this.