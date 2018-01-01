Welcome to Burg Forchtenstein

Straddling a dolomite spur some 20km southwest of Eisenstadt, Burg Forchtenstein is one of Burgenland’s most imposing castles. This stronghold was built in the 14th century and enlarged by the Esterházys (who still own it today) in 1635. Apart from a grand view from its ramparts, the castle’s highlights include an impressive collection of armour and weapons, portraits of regal Esterházys in the Ahnengalerie and spoils from the Turkish wars (the castle curators will proudly tell you Forchtenstein was the only castle in the area not to fall to the Turks). Its Schatzkammer contains a rich collection of jewellery and porcelain. Combination tickets (adult/child €13/6.50) for two of the attractions are also available.