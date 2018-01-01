Welcome to Braunau am Inn

Directly across the Inn from Germany, the working riverside town of Braunau am Inn is home to Austria's largest aluminium smelter and many other industrial plants, and serves as a pit stop for cyclists pedalling the Inn Radweg trail to or from Innsbruck. This border town has achieved unwanted attention as the birthplace of Hitler, though it would prefer to be described as die gotische Stadt (the Gothic city) in reference to its architecture from the era.