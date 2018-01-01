Fifty kilometres south of Mandurah is this beautiful 12,000-hectare coastal park, consisting of 10 tranquil lakes and their surrounding woodlands and sand dunes. The park is recognised as a wetland of international significance for seasonally migrating water birds, with 130 species identified.

Read More

Amateur scientists can visit the distinctive thrombolites of Lake Clifton, which are descendants of the earliest living organisms on earth (they are the only life form known to have existed over 650 million years ago). These rock-like structures are most easily seen when the water is low, particularly during March and April. There's a viewing platform on Mt John Rd off Old Coast Rd; keep an eye out for long-neck tortoises below the boardwalk. A 5km walking track starts from here and loops around the lake.

Read Less