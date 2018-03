Welcome to Shannon National Park

The 535-sq-km Shannon National Park is on the South Western Hwy, 53km south of Manjimup. Until 1968 Shannon was the site of WA's biggest timber mill. Areas of this park were badly damaged by forest fires in 2015, and at the time of writing access to the park was not possible. Check with the Department of Parks & Wildlife online or in Pemberton on the current situation.