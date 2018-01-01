Day Trip to Porongurups National Park with Climb to Granite Skywalk from Albany

You will be picked up from your accommodation in Albany prior to 9:00am to begin your tour. Head to Porongurup National Park where you will see boulders balancing and teetering on weather-worn pedestals. Continue on to Castle Rock, which requires a 4.2-kilometer walk that does require moderate fitness. To reach the spectacular views from the summit will require you to make a short scramble over rocks and climb an enclosed ladder to the Granite Skywalk. From the newly opened Skywalk, you will have exhilarating views to the Southern Ocean.Leave the park and head to Plantagenet Winery to savor the flavors of the Great Southern of Western Australia. Here, enjoy cellar tastings and delicious foods, using locally grown, seasonal produce. You will be returned to your accommodation at approximately 4pm.