Welcome to Millstream Chichester National Park

Among the arid, spinifex-covered plateaus and basalt ranges between Karijini and the coast, the tranquil waterholes of the Fortescue River form cool, lush oases in Millstream Chichester National Park (https://parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/millstream-chichester; admission per car $12). In the park's north are the stunning breakaways and eroded mesas of the Chichester Range. As a lifeline for local flora and fauna, the park is one of the most important Aboriginal sites in WA.