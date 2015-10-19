Welcome to Fremantle
Whatever the reason, today's clean and green Freo makes a cosy home for performers, professionals, artists and more than a few eccentrics. There's a lot to enjoy here: fantastic museums, edgy galleries, pubs thrumming with live music and a thriving coffee culture. On weekend nights the city's residents vacate the main drag, leaving it to kids from the suburbs to party hard and loud.
Fremantle activities
Perth Lunch Cruise including Fremantle Sightseeing Tram Tour
Enjoy the sights of the surrounding city of Perth with the live commentary. Then hop on a tram for a tour of the historic Port of Fremantle before enjoying a buffet lunch on the return cruise to Perth. Arrive back into Perth with time in the afternoon to shop or just walk around and appreciate the city sights.This tour is ideal for those who want to enjoy a cruise and see Fremantle, but are short on time.
Rottnest Island from Perth or Fremantle with Wildlife Cruise
Rottnest Island is only a 40-minute hop from the Perth coast and a favorite weekend getaway for locals. Originally discovered by Dutch explorers in the 17th century, Rottnest Island has had an interesting history, as resting place for 13 shipwrecks, an Aboriginal penal colony and an internment camp during the world wars.Rotto, as the locals call it, is unchanged over time and still maintains its rustic charm, with original heritage buildings and minimal development. As an A-Class Nature Reserve, Rottnest is committed to maintaining the natural environment, with bicycles the main form of transport (cars are practically non-existent).You can choose to start your full-day island experience starts from Perth with a cruise down the Swan River and enjoy morning tea while passing local landmarks and the riverfront houses of Millionaire’s Row to the port town of Fremantle. Or you can choose to join the cruise in Fremantle. From Fremantle, it's just a short hop across the ocean to Rottnest Island.Get to know Rottnest Island on a 90-minute guided thrilling high-speed wildlife cruise around the island, discovering secluded bays and inlets inhabited by birds, dolphins, seals and other marine life. The afternoon is free to explore the island at your leisure before departing for the mainland. Hire a bike and cycle out to one of the bays, go for a swim at the Basin, or meet the quokkas – Rottnest’s cute resident marsupials.In the afternoon, get back on the cruiser to make your way back to Fremantle or up the Swan River and back to Perth.
One-way Sightseeing Cruise between Perth and Fremantle
Tea and coffee is included and if cruising from Fremantle to Perth, a selection of fine Western Australian wines are available for tasting. (Wine tasting is not available on the 12.30pm ferry ex Fremantle) See the beautiful homes overlooking the river, the yacht clubs, the best views of Perth and the busy Port of Fremantle. Cruise Timetable Perth to Fremantle One Way Cruise: 9:45am arrives in Fremantle 11:10am 11:15am arrives in Fremantle 12:25pm 2:15pm arrives in Fremantle 3:40pm Fremantle to Perth One Way Cruise: 11:15am arrives in Perth 12:30pm 12:45pm arrives in Perth 2:15pm 3:45pm arrives in Perth 5:00pm
Rottnest Island Tour from Perth or Fremantle
You’ll have the option to catch the ferry to Rottnest Island in Perth or Fremantle. From Perth, you’ll cruise down the Swan River to Fremantle. The boat will take on passengers in Fremantle, before continuing on the 25-minute journey to Rottnest Island. When you arrive at the island, you’ll be escorted to the bus stop where you board a comfortable coach for your 90-minute island tour. On the coach, you’ll be driven around the island while your guide provides commentary about Rottnest’s cultural heritage, history and wildlife. Stop at Wadjemup Lighthouse and at the West End, where you can stroll along the boardwalk and take in stunning views. Keep your eyes open for the New Zealand fur seal colony at Cathedral Rocks. You might even spot humpback whales from September to November. Your coach will return you to Thomson Bay after the 90-minute tour and enjoy free time to spend at your leisure until your ferry departs. With 63 beaches and 20 bays, there are many opportunities for snorkeling, swimming and renting a surfboard or stand up paddleboard (own expense). You can also hire a bike (own expense) and cycle around the car-free roads. Families may want to check out the aqua park or the family fun park. Or learn more about the history of the area at the Rottnest Island Museum, the Salt Store and Exhibition Center, Lomas Cottage or the Pilot Boathouse. If you have chosen the optional lunch, you’ll head to Karma Rottnest for a tasty buffet selection of hot dishes, salads, deli items, desserts, and beverages. In the afternoon you’ll catch the ferry to return to Fremantle or Perth.
Fremantle Lunch Cruise
Enjoy wonderful views as you cruise the calm waters between Perth and Fremantle. Tea and coffee is served in the morning and a delicious buffet lunch of local seafood, continental meats and salads. The perfect way to enjoy lunch on the Swan River! Sample menu Hot Selection Tender Lamb Curry served with pilaf rice Baked vegetarian Lasagna Cold Selection King Prawn platter with cocktail sauce Continental cold meat platter served with assorted chutneys mustards Fresh garden salad Mixed green leaf salad Selected of three gourmet salads Assorted bread roll selection Seasonal fruit platter
Perth and Fremantle Tour with Optional Swan River Cruise
Be picked up from your Perth hotel, or join the tour at the Barrack Street Jetty overlooking the Swan River, then make your first stop on your Perth half-day tour at the stunning Kings Park Botanic Gardens. From this elevated vantage point you can see fabulous views of the Perth city skyline, don't forget to keep a lookout for the 750-year-old Boab tree, relocated here from the central Australian desert.Then board your air-conditioned coach and listen to on-board commentary as you take a tour of Perth’s city sights, including the legendary WACA cricket ground, the modernist bell tower next to the Swan River, the historic town hall and Perth’s grand main street, St Georges Terrace.En-route to the historic port of Fremantle your city tour follows the coast for a glimpse of Perth’s most famous stretch of sand - Cottesloe Beach. Then continuing south over the Swan River you will see the historic port of Fremantle, where the river meets the sea. Admire the port’s prized collection of convict-built landmarks and heritage colonial-era buildings dating from the 1880s. If you’re visiting Fremantle on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you won’t want to miss a visit to the community markets, where you can browse for unique gifts and purchase locally grown produce.Leaving Fremantle, return to Perth’s Barrack Street Jetty by air-conditioned coach. Alternatively, upgrade your tour to return to the jetty on a Swan River cruise, which allows you to admire Perth’s waterfront homes and other river sights.