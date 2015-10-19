Rottnest Island Tour from Perth or Fremantle

You’ll have the option to catch the ferry to Rottnest Island in Perth or Fremantle. From Perth, you’ll cruise down the Swan River to Fremantle. The boat will take on passengers in Fremantle, before continuing on the 25-minute journey to Rottnest Island. When you arrive at the island, you’ll be escorted to the bus stop where you board a comfortable coach for your 90-minute island tour. On the coach, you’ll be driven around the island while your guide provides commentary about Rottnest’s cultural heritage, history and wildlife. Stop at Wadjemup Lighthouse and at the West End, where you can stroll along the boardwalk and take in stunning views. Keep your eyes open for the New Zealand fur seal colony at Cathedral Rocks. You might even spot humpback whales from September to November. Your coach will return you to Thomson Bay after the 90-minute tour and enjoy free time to spend at your leisure until your ferry departs. With 63 beaches and 20 bays, there are many opportunities for snorkeling, swimming and renting a surfboard or stand up paddleboard (own expense). You can also hire a bike (own expense) and cycle around the car-free roads. Families may want to check out the aqua park or the family fun park. Or learn more about the history of the area at the Rottnest Island Museum, the Salt Store and Exhibition Center, Lomas Cottage or the Pilot Boathouse. If you have chosen the optional lunch, you’ll head to Karma Rottnest for a tasty buffet selection of hot dishes, salads, deli items, desserts, and beverages. In the afternoon you’ll catch the ferry to return to Fremantle or Perth.