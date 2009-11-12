2 Day Gorges Escape

Day 1 Geikie Gorge Departing Broome at 7:00am, we begin our journey into Kimberley gorge country. Passing boab trees, fascinating termite mounds and roaming cattle, enjoy the local knowledge and interesting stories our guide has to share. Following morning tea at Willare Roadhouse on the mighty Fitzroy River we continue east, pausing at a magnificent boab that is well over a thousand years old, to learn some of the secrets of this unusual tree. On reaching the historic town of Fitzroy Crossing, we discover the ancient Napier Range, home to the famous Geikie Gorge. Nature carved this spectacular 30m deep gorge between the Geikie and Oscar Ranges during the Devonian geological period. The best way to experience the scenery and abundant wildlife of this natural wonder is to join the Geikie Gorge Ranger-guided Cruise (included). Geikie Gorge floods during the wet season, with the swirling water leaving its bleached mark on the colourful gorge walls. Though the water retreats during the dry season, permanent water remain to sustain the wide variety of Kimberley wildlife. Towards sunset, settle in for an evening under the Kimberley night sky – relax as your guide prepares a traditional barbeque dinner before retiring to your choice* of accommodation: Camping (2DGE), Safari Cabin – with ensuite (2DGE1) or Motel Room – with ensuite (2DGE2). *This choice is made at the time of booking. (LD) Day 2 Windjana Gorge & Tunnel Creek After breakfast it is a 4WD route to Tunnel Creek, a 750-metre cave system carved through the Napier Range, a Devonian reef system 350 million years old. Here, we explore secret caves and a variety of unusual wildlife. We also hear of the legend of Jandamarra, an Aboriginal freedom fighter who used the Tunnel as a hideout in the late 1800’s. A refreshing swim in an idyllic waterhole is a highlight of the day. Then it’s off to Windjana Gorge for a delicious lunch and to search for freshwater crocodiles, local birdlife and indigenous bushtucker in the stunning natural beauty of this oasis of the outback. Travelling back through Kimberley cattle country, we pause in Derby to see the infamous ‘Boab Prison Tree.’ This tree, believed to be over 1500 years old and measuring almost 15 metres in girth, is a relic of some cultural sensitivity due to its use as a prison for local Aboriginals during the era of Kimberley pioneers. Relax enroute back to Broome, where we arrive at approximately 6:30pm. (BL)