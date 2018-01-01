Welcome to Denmark
Denmark was established to supply timber to the early goldfields. Known by the Minang Noongar people as Koorabup (place of the black swan), there's evidence of early Aboriginal settlement in the 3000-year-old fish traps found in Wilson Inlet.
Valley of the Giants and Tree Top Walk Day Tour from Perth
Travelling south through the Blackwood River Valley your first stop is Donnybrook, also known as 'Apple Town" for its famous apples and stone fruit orchards. After Donnybrook, travel through Western Australia's old growth forest to see the 51 meter Diamond Tree bush fire watch tower. Climb the Diamond Tree if you dare, or simply enjoy a picnic lunch in a tranquil bush setting.Next you'll visit the Valley of the Giants "Tree Top Walk", a 600m long elevated walkway through the forest canopy reaching up to 40 meter above ground. On the ground walk through the Ancient Empire of wide girth Tingle Trees 5m in diameter. Visit William Bay and Denmark before returning to Perth, approximately 10.30 pm following an en route dinner stop (own expense) at Kodja Place Visitor Centre.
Full Day Tasting Tour with Lunch in Denmark from Albany
Enjoy courtesy pick-up from your accommodation before the tour starts at 9:30am. Your driver/guide will take care of the driving as you relax on the approximately 45 minute ride to Denmark from Albany. Learn about the South Coast food and wine scene as you pass by beautiful landscape. Once in Denmark, taste hand-made, award winning cheese, fudge, toffee, chocolate, ice cream, cider and wines. At The Lake House, you'll enjoy an memorable lunch platter that may include cured meats, chicken, cheese, salads, fruit and condiments. Be sure to save room for a sweet treat before you venture to the award winning Limeburners Great Southern Distillery for a tasting. Finally, your driver/guide will return you to your accommodations in Albany around 6pm.