Full Day Tasting Tour with Lunch in Denmark from Albany

Enjoy courtesy pick-up from your accommodation before the tour starts at 9:30am. Your driver/guide will take care of the driving as you relax on the approximately 45 minute ride to Denmark from Albany. Learn about the South Coast food and wine scene as you pass by beautiful landscape. Once in Denmark, taste hand-made, award winning cheese, fudge, toffee, chocolate, ice cream, cider and wines. At The Lake House, you'll enjoy an memorable lunch platter that may include cured meats, chicken, cheese, salads, fruit and condiments. Be sure to save room for a sweet treat before you venture to the award winning Limeburners Great Southern Distillery for a tasting. Finally, your driver/guide will return you to your accommodations in Albany around 6pm.