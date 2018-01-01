Welcome to The Murray

The mighty Murray River is Australia’s longest and most important inland waterway, and arrayed along its banks are some of Victoria's most historic and captivating towns. The region is a stirring place of wineries and orchards, bush camping, balmy weather and river red gum forests. The Murray changes character constantly along its 2400km route. History looms large in towns such as Echuca; food and wine dominate proceedings around Mildura; and national parks enclose soulful desert expanses in the far northwest. It's a world of picturesque river beaches, of paddle steamers that were once the lifeblood of Victoria's inland settlements, and of unending horizons that serve as a precursor to the true outback not far away. It's an intriguing, if relatively far-flung mix, that enables you to follow in the footsteps of some of Australia’s earliest explorers who travelled along the river.