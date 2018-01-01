Welcome to The Mallee

Occupying the vast northwestern corner of Victoria, the Mallee appears as a flat horizon and endless, undulating, twisted mallee scrub and desert. The attractions – other than the sheer solitude – are the semi-arid wilderness areas, including Wyperfeld National Park and Big Desert Wilderness Park. Collectively these parks cover more than 750,000 hectares, and are notable for their abundance of native plants, spring wildflowers and birds. Nature lovers might delight in it, but much of it is inaccessible to all but experienced 4WD enthusiasts. Visiting this, the Victorian outback, is best avoided in the hot summer months.

