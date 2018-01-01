Welcome to Swan Hill

Swan Hill is a sleepy river town without the tourist hype of nearby Mildura and Echuca, but with some appeal nonetheless. The riverside Pioneer Settlement is one of the best open-air museums in Victoria. What the town lacks in accommodation options (it's mainly ho-hum motels), it makes up for with its restaurants and cafes. While you wouldn't cross the state to come here, it makes a bearable stopover as you meander along the Murray.