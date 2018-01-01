1 Day Wine and Food Tour South Gippsland

Your day in the South Gippsland area begins at Cowes at around 9.30 am and we drive to the Bassine Speciality Cheese Factory at Bass for some cheese tastings. We then head to Glen Forbes for some wine and olive tasting at the Bass River Winery and Olive Grove. After this we drive to Loch to the Gippsland Wine Company for more tastings. After our short break we head to the Korumburra and Leongatha area and visit two more wineries, Clair de Lune and Lucinda Estate Wines & Ciders. Lunch will be at the Koonwarra Café or Moos at Meeniyan. After your hearty lunch we head down to Fish Creek to two more wineries, your last tastings—Waratah Hills Winery and Basia Mille Winery & Olive Grove. Your journey heads after Fish Creek to take in the beautiful scenery from Walkerville, Inverloch and Cape Paterson and Phillip Island. Arriving back to Cowes around 5 pm. What a big and wonderful day you will have had.