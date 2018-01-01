Welcome to South Gippsland
1 Day Wine and Food Tour South Gippsland
Your day in the South Gippsland area begins at Cowes at around 9.30 am and we drive to the Bassine Speciality Cheese Factory at Bass for some cheese tastings. We then head to Glen Forbes for some wine and olive tasting at the Bass River Winery and Olive Grove. After this we drive to Loch to the Gippsland Wine Company for more tastings. After our short break we head to the Korumburra and Leongatha area and visit two more wineries, Clair de Lune and Lucinda Estate Wines & Ciders. Lunch will be at the Koonwarra Café or Moos at Meeniyan. After your hearty lunch we head down to Fish Creek to two more wineries, your last tastings—Waratah Hills Winery and Basia Mille Winery & Olive Grove. Your journey heads after Fish Creek to take in the beautiful scenery from Walkerville, Inverloch and Cape Paterson and Phillip Island. Arriving back to Cowes around 5 pm. What a big and wonderful day you will have had.
Wilsons Promontory Day Trip from Phillip Island
Your day begins from Cowes at around 9am before the drive to the Nobbies along the cliff coast line to Summerland Beach. Then onto view some of the most beautiful surf beaches and coastline in Australia. Head off the Island and visit a cheese factory for a cheese tasting and drive through the Bass Coast Hinterland on the way to the Bunurong Coastal Drive. See the rugged coastline, beautiful beaches and views to die for. On your way to Wilson Promontory, drive through Cape Liptrap and arrive on the Prom to sights of wombats, emus, wallabies, kangaroos, and bird life in their natural environment. Stop for lunch at the Tidal River General Store where they make the best burgers. After lunch, visit some secluded beaches on the Prom and then head back to Phillip Island by driving through the South Gippsland countryside. Arrive back at your accommodation on Phillip island around 5:30pm.
Bass Coast and South Gippsland Day Trip from Phillip Island
After pickup from your Phillip Island or San Remo accommodation, travel through the countryside and head to Loch for morning tea. Continue through more countryside and head to Koonwarra for lunch. Return to Phillip Island via the Bunurong Coastal drive stopping at Kilcunda for afternoon tea.The areas visited include Woolamai, Glen Forbes, Kernot, Woodleigh, Loch, Poowong, Korumburra, Leongatha, Koonwarra, Inverloch, Bunurong Coastal drive, Wonthaggi, Kongwak, Glen Alvie, Archies Creek, Dalyston, Kilcunda, San Remo and Cowes.Seeing the sights of South Gippsland and the Bass Coast area your sure to have a lovely day being personally guided by the local experts.